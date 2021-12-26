 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Hawkeye’ Season Awards. Plus, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Primer.

Also, Jomi Adeniran joins to answer your mailbag questions about shrunken Tracksuit Draculas and more

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Jomi Adeniran
Happy holidays, here’s a bonus pod! Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson head to the Bishop holiday party to toast the highlights with their Hawkeye season awards. Then, Jomi Adeniran joins to answer your mailbag questions about shrunken Tracksuit Draculas and more. Finally, The Ringer’s Star Wars scholar Ben Lindbergh dons his beskar to ready for The Book of Boba Fett by highlighting what Ringer-Verse listeners should watch and read before the Boba season premiere.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

