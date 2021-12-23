Meeting the Women of Clayton’s Season



Juliet is joined by Amelia for a quick recap of Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette before wrapping up the year with the introduction of Clayton’s women and their bios (1:36). They touch on the more honest job titles, the career-driven individuals, and the Virginia Beach hopefuls, and make predictions about their futures on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor (17:19).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Amelia Wedemeyer

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS