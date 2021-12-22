 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Van and Charles discuss the major villain reveal before ranking the MCU TV shows and finales to date

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+


The Midnight Boys load up the trick arrows one last time to talk about the season finale of Hawkeye (04:28). They dive into the reveal of a major MCU villain and talk about how well they were used in the finale (23:18). They also discuss the immaculate chemistry between Yelena and Kate (41:25). Later they rank all of the MCU TV shows and finales to date (73:10).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In TV

The Latest

Evaluating DeMar From Afar, Love Affair With Scottie Barnes, and Stuck Teams in the NBA

KOC and his guests, Raptors reporters Blake Murphy and William Lou, also debate whether Toronto should make a move for a big man

By Kevin O'Connor

Week 16 Games of the Week, Gimmes, and Games That Need Games 

Ben, Steven, and Kaelen preview the weekend’s slate, including marquee matchups Bills-Pats and Steelers-Chiefs

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

‘Hawkeye’ Finale Recap: Hawkeye’s Home for Christmas

The sixth and final episode of ‘Hawkeye’ delivers a lot of action, sets up future MCU series, and passes an important torch (or two), though it also leaves some loose ends untied

By Daniel Chin

Omos the Giant, Liv Morgan’s Potential, and Holiday Travel Issues

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss COVID-19’s impact on pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg

Ringing in NBA Xmas With a Question for Every Game

Justin, Rob, and Wos run through the Christmas Day slate of games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘Father of the Bride’ With Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins

Bill and Amanda revisit the 1991 rom-com starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams

By Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins