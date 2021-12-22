‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys load up the trick arrows one last time to talk about the season finale of Hawkeye (04:28). They dive into the reveal of a major MCU villain and talk about how well they were used in the finale (23:18). They also discuss the immaculate chemistry between Yelena and Kate (41:25). Later they rank all of the MCU TV shows and finales to date (73:10).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

