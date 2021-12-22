NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins The Ringer’s Kevin Clark on Slow News Day to discuss the similarities between broadcasting politics and the NFL, talk about how Mac Jones in 2021 reminds him of Tom Brady in 2001, share his sports betting tips, and explain how he became the king of khakis.
Is Mac Jones's 2021 Season Like Tom Brady's 2001 Season? With Steve Kornacki
Plus, betting tips and Kornacki explains how he became the king of khakis
