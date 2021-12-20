 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to Bet Early Lines With COVID Lingering? Plus a Preview of Both Monday Night Games

Warren and Chris also discuss why this season has been so matchup dependent

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Cleveland Browns v&nbsp;San Francisco 49ers Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images


Warren and Chris begin by explaining how they have adjusted their betting tactics to account for the unpredictability of COVID across the league (1:00). Next, they discuss why this season has been so matchup dependent, leading to upsets like the Bucs and Cardinals (11:00). Then, Warren tells us why this week was an analytics curmudgeon’s dream (28:00) before previewing Raiders-Browns (41:00) and Vikings-Bears (48:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Gambling

The Latest

’Tis the Season for Lack of VAR Reason

Musa and Ryan chat about the weekend’s Premier League games that survived the host of postponements, take a look at results around Europe, and react to the Women’s Champions League draw

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

This NFL Postseason May Actually Be an Anyone-Can-Win Situation

Without many favorites to speak of—or at least favorites worthy of trust—no teams seem preordained to win the Super Bowl. That makes predictions hard. But it may also make the reality that much more exciting.

By Ben Solak

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Exit Survey

It’s time to discuss the most anticipated reveal of 2021, Tom Holland’s future in the Spidey suit, and Stephen Strange’s abilities as a babysitter

By The Ringer Staff

The NBA Is Sending in the Replacements. Plus More Observations From Around the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets fed, Franz Wagner flashes potential, Anthony Davis hits the sideline, and much more

By Kevin O'Connor

‘BMF’ and Authentic Portrayals of Black Fatherhood with Russell Hornsby

Plus, Russell provides insight into his role as Charles Flenory in the hit Starz show ‘BMF’

By Bakari Sellers

Wrapping Up Our Adele Journey With Juliet Litman. Plus, a Song Auction!

Juliet joins to discuss her Adele fandom and Nathan and Nora try to build a perfect EP

By Nora Princiotti, Nathan Hubbard, and 1 more