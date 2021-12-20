How to Bet Early Lines With COVID Lingering? Plus a Preview of Both Monday Night Games

Warren and Chris begin by explaining how they have adjusted their betting tactics to account for the unpredictability of COVID across the league (1:00). Next, they discuss why this season has been so matchup dependent, leading to upsets like the Bucs and Cardinals (11:00). Then, Warren tells us why this week was an analytics curmudgeon’s dream (28:00) before previewing Raiders-Browns (41:00) and Vikings-Bears (48:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
