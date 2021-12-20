 clock menu more-arrow no yes

’Tis the Season for Lack of VAR Reason

Musa and Ryan chat about the weekend’s Premier League games that survived the host of postponements, take a look at results around Europe, and react to the Women’s Champions League draw

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about the weekend’s Premier League games that survived the host of postponements, plus the numerous controversial decisions (04:07). They begin with Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool, before touching on Wolves’ great point at home to Chelsea, Manchester City extending their lead at the top, and Arsenal’s win over Leeds before a very quick WSL round-up (25:06). Next, it’s off around Europe, starting with La Liga (26:07), including lots of love for Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, before heading to the Bundesliga, which saw Bayern head into the winter break nine points clear and Freiburg in third (31:33). Then, it’s Serie A time (33:36), with Napoli beating Milan to move second and Roma putting four past Atalanta, before rounding off with immediate reaction to the Women’s Champions League draw (39:33).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

