Nora and Mal are joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to talk about what has gone wrong with the Seattle Seahawks and how they should move forward (5:15). They discuss their offseason transactions over the years, the Russell Wilson situation this past offseason, and much more.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin

Guest: Danny Kelly

Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

