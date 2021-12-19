Jake Paul Wins Again…What Now? Plus, Derrick Lewis’s Emphatic End to 2021.



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Petesy and Chuck react to another Jake Paul knockout of Tyron Woodley, tackling all the questions about Paul’s resilience, Woodley’s legacy, Paul’s star power, and if it’s enough to lure in the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, or Nathan Diaz in the future. Plus, Hobnobbin’ Helwani makes an appearance from the streets of Tampa to talk about his experience covering the fight and another 10-7 he laid down tonight. And at the end of the episode, Petesy and Chuck break down another massive Derrick Lewis knockout from a Greenroom earlier in the evening (1:15:42).

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

