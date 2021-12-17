Perfect Fits for KD, Patience With Ben Simmons, and No More Magic for the Wiz



Kevin Durant is on a tear and has the Nets on his back, but it’s the surrounding role players who are impressing Verno and KOC the most. KOC gives props to the Nets front office for finding the pieces that fit next to KD (03:23). They get into how defending the 3-point shot is key in this era of the NBA (08:45). KOC is adamant that the 76ers should be patient with Ben Simmons and doesn’t believe that he will sit out the entire year if he’s not traded (18:41). They next discuss the issues going on in Portland and debate the best route for the franchise to turn it around (22:43). The guys were excited to see the Wizards’ hot start to the season, but the magic seemed to run out as they dropped from first place in the East to seventh (31:37). They debate whether the Wiz’s issues are completely tied to Bradley Beal. In looking around the association, the guys discuss Klay Thompson’s return, the Grizzlies’ success without Ja, and Zion Williamson’s injury woes (47:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS