Wait, Arsenal Are Fourth? Premier League Mid-table Maneuvers and Who Is Football’s Steph Curry?

Plus, Musa and Ryan round up the midweek games in the Women’s Champions League and Bundesliga before taking on questions surrounding Southampton’s and Everton’s future

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan round up the midweek games, starting with the Women’s Champions League, where Arsenal escaped a scare against Hoffenheim, and Barcelona, Bayern, and Lyon won big (10:00). It’s then on to the Premier League (13:44), where Manchester City hit seven past Leeds, Arsenal went fourth after beating West Ham (20:34), and Aston Villa continue to impress under Steven Gerrard (28:05), before a very quick Bundesliga summary (30.46). Finally, there are questions about Southampton (35:21), Everton (41:55), grumpy-old-man football opinions (46:14), and who is the footballing equivalent of Steph Curry (47:56).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

