Wait, Arsenal Are Fourth? Premier League Mid-table Maneuvers and Who Is Football’s Steph Curry?

Musa and Ryan round up the midweek games, starting with the Women’s Champions League, where Arsenal escaped a scare against Hoffenheim, and Barcelona, Bayern, and Lyon won big (10:00). It’s then on to the Premier League (13:44), where Manchester City hit seven past Leeds, Arsenal went fourth after beating West Ham (20:34), and Aston Villa continue to impress under Steven Gerrard (28:05), before a very quick Bundesliga summary (30.46). Finally, there are questions about Southampton (35:21), Everton (41:55), grumpy-old-man football opinions (46:14), and who is the footballing equivalent of Steph Curry (47:56).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
