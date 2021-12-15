 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Season Finale With Amanda Garcia and Dan Orlovsky

Amanda and Dan join Bananas to break down all the season’s drama

By Johnny Bananas
MTV


Johnny is joined by former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to hear his take on this season of The Challenge (0:45). Then, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: Amanda Garcia joins Johnny to spill every last drop of tea the world has to offer on such topics as her and Fessy’s messy relationship, her drama with Tori, Tori’s drama with Michele, and much much more (32:54).

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guests: Dan Orlovsky and Amanda Garcia
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

