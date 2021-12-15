Bulls Shutdown Matters More Than You Think, Amin Elhassan on Leaving ESPN, and Bears Falling Below Their Already Low Standards

As the Bulls schedule is put on pause this week due to a COVID outbreak, Jason opens the show by explaining why this shutdown shouldn’t be taken lightly (3:07). Amin Elhassan (Meadowlark Media) joins Jason to discuss the latest in how the NBA is dealing with the latest influx of positive COVID tests (16:37), his transition from ESPN to Meadowlark Media (26:11), all-time great players who never won a championship (47:34), and his thoughts on the new-look Bulls (57:09). After giving the Bears’ game another viewing, there may be some things to be excited about going forward (01:22:25). Plus, Matt Nagy acts and sounds like an overmatched and defeated head coach (01:26:57). The Bears’ standards have been on a steady decline in recent years, but Jason explains how the standard at Halas Hall has fallen even further in 2021.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Amin Elhassan
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify