Bulls Shutdown Matters More Than You Think, Amin Elhassan on Leaving ESPN, and Bears Falling Below Their Already Low Standards

Plus, Amin and Jason discuss all-time great players who never won a championship and Amin’s thoughts on the new-look Bulls

By Jason Goff
SPORTS-BKN-BULLS-COVID-TB Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


As the Bulls schedule is put on pause this week due to a COVID outbreak, Jason opens the show by explaining why this shutdown shouldn’t be taken lightly (3:07). Amin Elhassan (Meadowlark Media) joins Jason to discuss the latest in how the NBA is dealing with the latest influx of positive COVID tests (16:37), his transition from ESPN to Meadowlark Media (26:11), all-time great players who never won a championship (47:34), and his thoughts on the new-look Bulls (57:09). After giving the Bears’ game another viewing, there may be some things to be excited about going forward (01:22:25). Plus, Matt Nagy acts and sounds like an overmatched and defeated head coach (01:26:57). The Bears’ standards have been on a steady decline in recent years, but Jason explains how the standard at Halas Hall has fallen even further in 2021.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Amin Elhassan
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

