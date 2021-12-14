 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Return of Kyrie? Plus Cleveland Rising, King Down in Sac Town, and the Nearing Trade Season.

KOC and Verno discuss the Nets getting their star guard back

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Verno and KOC discuss the potential return of Kyrie Irving (01:01). Despite the Nets being on top in the East, KOC argues that the Nets still need him. While discussing the surprising Cavs team, the guys cheer for Kevin Love, who has played a lot better as of late (06:22). They discuss more reasons why the Cavs are succeeding and what the future holds for the franchise. Verno was excited to watch the 76ers last night until they announced that Joel Embiid wasn’t going to play. They both agree that without Embiid, the 76ers aren’t very good and debate different moves the franchise can make (19:57). They also look at the sad state of the Kings franchise (25:54). KOC is adamant that the Celtics will find a way to win with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (31:54). With the trade deadline inching closer the guys debate whether any big moves will be made before the year ends (36:44). Finally, they get excited at the potential return of Isaiah Thomas, as he signed with the Nuggets G League affiliate (46:16).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

