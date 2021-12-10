 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oliveira vs. Poirier Preview, Pena’s Chances Against Nunes, Garbrandt’s Flyweight Debut

Plus, the guys discuss Sean O’Malley’s peculiar placement on the main card and whether Dominick Cruz can ever get back to championship form

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 269 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel and “The Other Guys” discuss the biggest UFC 269 story lines as the fighters step to the scales. Will Charles Oliveira silence the critics who don’t think he’s the rightful champion? Can Dustin Poirier finally win the big one? Can Julianna Pena make history and upset the GOAT, Amanda Nunes? The guys break it all down, and also talk about Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut, Sean O’Malley’s peculiar placement on the main card and whether Dominick Cruz can ever get back to championship form. And of course, calls from the best community in MMA.

Next episode: Saturday, December 11, immediately after the final bell of Oliveira-Poirier.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

