Bears-Packers Preview: What Does Success Look Like for Bears Fans?

It’s Packers week, and while most Bears fans are preparing for the worst, Jason builds his case for optimism. He poses the question “What does success look like for Bears fans?” (05:18). Justin Fields will be under center while battling a rib injury, but his presence provides a bit of hope in this game. Regardless of who returns to the Bears next season, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered on the field over this final stretch of games. Stacey Dales (NFL Network/Fox Sports/670 The Score) joins the show to take us inside what has been a season of turmoil at Halas Hall (19:17), reflections on her WNBA career, and how she pivoted to reporting (43:07).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Stacey Dales
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill & Jessie Lopez
