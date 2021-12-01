 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Van and Charles are back for another round in the third episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye (05:03). They share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi (27:27). They also speculate on who the mysterious figure may become later in the series, and talk about whether the popular Netflix series Arcane will get the cosign from Charles.

Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

