‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles are back for another round in the third episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye (05:03). They share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi (27:27). They also speculate on who the mysterious figure may become later in the series, and talk about whether the popular Netflix series Arcane will get the cosign from Charles.
Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts