Ballon d’Or, Looking Ahead to Manchester United vs. Arsenal, and More

Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss the 2021 Ballon d’Or, which saw Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas take the top prizes (01:14). Although recorded ahead of England’s game against Latvia, there’s love for Ellen White, who reached 100 caps and closed in on the all-time England goal-scoring record (17:12), flowers for Hope Powell (32:28), and a look ahead to Manchester United hosting Arsenal at Old Trafford (36:52).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
