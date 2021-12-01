 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ballon d’Or, Looking Ahead to Manchester United vs. Arsenal, and More

There’s also love for Ellen White, who reached 100 caps and closed in on the all-time England goal-scoring record and flowers for Hope Powell

By Ian Wright
Ballon D’Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss the 2021 Ballon d’Or, which saw Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas take the top prizes (01:14). Although recorded ahead of England’s game against Latvia, there’s love for Ellen White, who reached 100 caps and closed in on the all-time England goal-scoring record (17:12), flowers for Hope Powell (32:28), and a look ahead to Manchester United hosting Arsenal at Old Trafford (36:52).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

