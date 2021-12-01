ESPN’s Mina Kimes joins Kevin Clark to discuss everything that’s going wrong with the three-win Seattle Seahawks. They also cope with the fact that the New England Patriots are already good again, talk about bad tweets, and imagine what a car ride with Kevin and Urban Meyer would be like.
Should the Seahawks Blow It Up? With Mina Kimes
Plus, Mina and Kevin discuss the Patriots, bad tweets, and Urban Meyer
