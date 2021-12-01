 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Should the Seahawks Blow It Up? With Mina Kimes

Plus, Mina and Kevin discuss the Patriots, bad tweets, and Urban Meyer

By Kevin Clark

ESPN’s Mina Kimes joins Kevin Clark to discuss everything that’s going wrong with the three-win Seattle Seahawks. They also cope with the fact that the New England Patriots are already good again, talk about bad tweets, and imagine what a car ride with Kevin and Urban Meyer would be like.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

MLB’s Free Agency Arms Race Is Being Driven by a Surprising Group: Non-Playoff Teams

Contenders are always expected to make splashy signings this time of year. But so far this winter, the 11 biggest contracts handed out have come from teams that didn’t make the postseason. Where is this spending spree coming from? And what does it mean for next season?

By Zach Kram
Play

The 12 Defining Scenes From ‘The Sopranos’

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman revisits 12 key scenes from ‘The Sopranos’ that prove how funny, profound, and gut-wrenching the show could be

By Adam Nayman

Discussing Virgil Abloh’s Legacy and Impact

Justin and Micah talk about the death of Virgil Abloh and his impact and legacy on hip-hop, fashion, and the hypebeast decade

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Ballon d’Or, Looking Ahead to Manchester United vs. Arsenal, and More

There’s also love for Ellen White, who reached 100 caps and closed in on the all-time England goal-scoring record and flowers for Hope Powell

By Ian Wright

How the Spice Girls Took Over the Planet With Girl Power and “Wannabe”

Rob takes a journey deep into Spice World to figure out what made the fivesome the best selling all-female group in music history

By Rob Harvilla

Remembering Virgil Abloh and Stephen Sondheim

Frazier Tharpe joins Charles to reflect on the fashion designer and Grace shares her favorite Sondheim songs

By Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman