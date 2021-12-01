 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No Baseball in Sight, and a Conversation With Robert “Scoop” Jackson

Jason discusses the White Sox’s potential free agency moves, and Jackson joins to break down his media career

By Jason Goff
Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Four Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


MLB free agency is here, but where are the White Sox and Cubs? Jason believes the Sox need to make a similar move to the Tigers’ signing of Javy Báez (01:23). Robert “Scoop” Jackson joins the show to discuss his journey in the media industry. He speaks about how his work ethic carried him throughout his career and his determination to make sure people respected him above all else (12:58). They also go into how NBA media coverage has changed over the years and why there is distrust between athletes and the media (24:55). Scoop speaks about what basketball means to Chicago, and how the city is the heartbeat of all of basketball (48:38). They discuss which young star could become the next face of the NBA, as Scoop believes the post-LeBron era is happening right now (01:17:23). Lastly, Scoop tells us what he loves about this new Bulls squad (01:21:24).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Robert “Scoop” Jackson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

