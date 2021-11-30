 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and Our Fab Five Beatles Albums

Plus, director Penny Lane joins the show to discuss her new film, ‘Listening to Kenny G’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Disney+


The weekend delivered a bountiful feast for Beatles fans: Peter Jackson’s epic, revelatory eight-hour Get Back documentary series on Disney+. Amanda and Sean talk about the film today and their favorite Beatles albums (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Penny Lane, whose film Listening to Kenny G is the latest installment of The Ringer’s Music Box series, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max Thursday night (49:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Penny Lane
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

NFL Power Rankings: The Packers Look Like the League’s Best Team … for Now

There aren’t any truly elite teams this season, but Green Bay showed its strength against the Rams. Meanwhile, the Patriots are also rounding into form and the Ravens can win ugly.

By Danny Kelly

The Omicron Variant: So, How Bad Is It? 

Derek is joined by Dr. Peter Hontez to discuss what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 variant

By Derek Thompson

MLB Free Agency Is Ablaze, and the Yankees Are at a Standstill

CC and Ryan react to a busy few days of MLB free agency and discuss how the Yankees should approach the rest of the winter

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

The MLB Free-Agent Market Just Exploded

Jake and Jordan react to the latest signings, including Max Scherzer to the Mets and Robbie Ray to the Mariners

By Baseball BBQ

Must-Add Players for Week 13

The Dannys react to the Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey injuries before discussing waiver-wire must-adds

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Michael Porter Jr.’s Third Back Surgery Puts the Nuggets’ Bright Future in Jeopardy

With both Porter and Jamal Murray on the shelf with significant injuries, the road to a title suddenly looks more precarious for the young contender Denver built around Nikola Jokic

By Dan Devine