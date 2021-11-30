‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and Our Fab Five Beatles Albums

The weekend delivered a bountiful feast for Beatles fans: Peter Jackson’s epic, revelatory eight-hour Get Back documentary series on Disney+. Amanda and Sean talk about the film today and their favorite Beatles albums (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Penny Lane, whose film Listening to Kenny G is the latest installment of The Ringer’s Music Box series, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max Thursday night (49:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Penny Lane
Producer: Bobby Wagner
