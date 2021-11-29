 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why the Card Market Isn’t Actually Crashing, NFL and NBA Card News, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, the latest NFT news and Mike answering sports card trivia

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse discuss the decrease in card prices and market activity toward the end of the year and explain why they believe the card market isn’t crashing and will eventually get back to normal. Next Mike shares a few players he’s keeping an eye on card-wise in the NFL and NBA, including Mac Jones and Ja Morant. Then Mike runs through the week’s new releases and Jesse shares some NFT news before Mike gets quizzed on some sports cards trivia. They then close the show with mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

