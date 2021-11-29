Happy for Harbaugh, Lincoln Riley to USC, and Trent Dilfer on Whether the Pats Can Win the Super Bowl

Russillo shares his thoughts on Michigan’s unprecedented win over Ohio State, predicts the CFP rankings, and explores the arguments around playoff expansion (0:34). Then Ryen addresses the news that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is heading to USC (18:49). Next, Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about Mac Jones and the rolling Patriots, the Ravens’ ugly win against the Browns, how the Rams and Matt Stafford can get back on track, and more (25:18). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitter Life Advice questions (1:10:13).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS