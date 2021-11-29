 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Happy for Harbaugh, Lincoln Riley to USC, and Trent Dilfer on Whether the Pats Can Win the Super Bowl

Ryen also predicts the CFP rankings, and explores the arguments around playoff expansion

By Ryen Russillo
Iowa State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Michigan’s unprecedented win over Ohio State, predicts the CFP rankings, and explores the arguments around playoff expansion (0:34). Then Ryen addresses the news that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is heading to USC (18:49). Next, Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about Mac Jones and the rolling Patriots, the Ravens’ ugly win against the Browns, how the Rams and Matt Stafford can get back on track, and more (25:18). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitter Life Advice questions (1:10:13).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Max Scherzer’s Signing Signals a New Era for the Mets. Will It Be Successful?

Steve Cohen and Co. have had an … eventful offseason, but with the signings of Scherzer, Starling Marte, and others over the past week, things finally seem to be trending in the right direction. What does that mean for the Mets in 2022—and beyond?

By Zach Kram

Chelsea and Manchester United Share the Points, a Fan-Led Review of English Football, and More

Plus, Palmeiras successfully defended their Copa Libertadores crown and Musa and Ryan take a quick trip around Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

MLB Free Agency Is in Overdrive. What Does That Tell Us About the Negotiations to Come?

Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, and several other top players in this year’s market have agreed to contracts just days before the CBA is set to expire. That has everything to do with what happens next.

By Michael Baumann

Who’s Making the Playoffs and Winning the Super Bowl in This Unpredictable NFL Season?

We’re almost through Week 12 of this NFL season, and yet we might know less about teams and the standings than we did in early September. So who’s going to make the playoffs? And which team will take home the Lombardi Trophy?

By Steven Ruiz

Underdogs Have Hit at a Remarkable Rate. Is It Time to Bet Favorites Now?

Warren and Chris examine the trends of the season thus far, including how underdogs have performed and why home field advantage isn’t as significant as it used to be

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

The ‘House of Gucci’ Exit Survey

What accent is Lady Gaga using? What size scarf is Jeremy Irons wearing? And what in the name of Gucci is Jared Leto doing in general?

By The Ringer Staff