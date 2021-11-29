 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Store Brands, Yakitori, and Another No-hitter in the Making: #AskDave After Dark

Dave and Chris also talk about sleep regression, Cajun honey ham, crossing the marinated meat rubicon, and Thanksgiving-flavored chips

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Tokyo Bars Rebel as Japan Adds Weeks to Booze Ban, Covid Curfew


The stars are out, and Dave and Chris have assembled for another late-night fever dream of a Q&A. Discussed: sleep regression, Cajun honey ham, crossing the marinated meat rubicon, Thanksgiving-flavored chips, H Mart oxtail prices, a disastrous scallops purchase, eating breakfast sausage on the drive home, Hugo climbing the pantry like a cat burglar, Sichuan celery salad, bringing your own salt to restaurants, and a late-breaking report from the guy who inspired last month’s flawless Dave Chang delivery day.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

The ‘House of Gucci’ Exit Survey

What accent is Lady Gaga using? What size scarf is Jeremy Irons wearing? And what in the name of Gucci is Jared Leto doing in general?

By The Ringer Staff

The NBA Revolves Around Steph Again. Plus, Six Other Observations.

Julius Randle struggles to keep his All-NBA form, Kristaps Porzingis lives up to his post-up prowess, Grayson Allen adds a new dimension to the Bucks, and much more

By Kevin O'Connor

Can Waystar Royco Win the Streaming Wars?

With its latest subsidiary, GoJo, Waystar Royco is officially an entrant in the Streaming Wars. The question is, can it win?

By Alison Herman

The Magician in the Checkered Shirt

There’s no entertainer quite like Garth Brooks (and, technically, Chris Gaines). It’s time we lay flowers at his boots.

By Tyler Parker

Week 12 Fantasy Football Awards

The guys also induct the next player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book and recap our day of prop bets

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

A Beautiful Bears-less Weekend, the Bulls Have Some Issues, Fans Gone Wild, and RIP Virgil Abloh

Plus, Jason tries to make sense of that awful Thanksgiving game in Detroit, and how the Bears’ organizational incompetence has made Matt Nagy a sympathetic figure

By Jason Goff