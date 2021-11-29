Store Brands, Yakitori, and Another No-hitter in the Making: #AskDave After Dark

The stars are out, and Dave and Chris have assembled for another late-night fever dream of a Q&A. Discussed: sleep regression, Cajun honey ham, crossing the marinated meat rubicon, Thanksgiving-flavored chips, H Mart oxtail prices, a disastrous scallops purchase, eating breakfast sausage on the drive home, Hugo climbing the pantry like a cat burglar, Sichuan celery salad, bringing your own salt to restaurants, and a late-breaking report from the guy who inspired last month’s flawless Dave Chang delivery day.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
