Week 12 Recap: Rams Lose Again, Bengals Smash Steelers, and Herbert Struggles

Kevin, Nora, and Ben also talk about the Niners winning their third straight and the Ravens winning a sloppy game against the Browns

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to talk about the Packers handing the Rams their third loss in a row (2:09). They also talk about the Niners winning their third straight, the Ravens winning a sloppy game against the Browns, and much more (22:55). Then Steven Ruiz joins to talk about Justin Herbert’s performance in a loss to the Broncos and Tua’s recent performances as the Dolphins have won four straight (1:39:04).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz

