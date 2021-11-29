Week 12 Recap: Rams Lose Again, Bengals Smash Steelers, and Herbert Struggles

Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to talk about the Packers handing the Rams their third loss in a row (2:09). They also talk about the Niners winning their third straight, the Ravens winning a sloppy game against the Browns, and much more (22:55). Then Steven Ruiz joins to talk about Justin Herbert’s performance in a loss to the Broncos and Tua’s recent performances as the Dolphins have won four straight (1:39:04).
Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
