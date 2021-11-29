Mets to Sign Scherzer? Jets and Giants Win, Plus SNY’s Steve Gelbs

JJ opens with the late news that the Mets are reportedly leading the race to sign three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (01:20). Next, he gets to whether the Giants’ win over the Eagles keeps them alive in the NFC playoff picture (09:14) and a nice Jets win despite the play of Zach Wilson (13:53). Then, SNY’s Steve Gelbs hops on to talk about why he thinks the Jets have the building blocks in place to turn this franchise around in the near future, plus the Mets’ big lineup improvement and who should should be the next manager (18:20). Next, JJ breaks down the rest of the Week 12 NFL slate (44:16), gives his takeaways from a big college football weekend (53:38), and reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (58:33). He closes it out by previewing Knicks-Nets on Tuesday and gives some leans for Monday Night Football (76:12).

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Steve Gelbs

Producers : Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson