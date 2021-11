The final is finally here, bakers. Kate and Amelia discuss their overall feelings about this season (0:30) before diving into a carrot cake signature challenge (14:30), Belgian bun technical challenge (21:00), and Mad Hatter–themed showstopper challenge (28:10). Then they hand out their awards for Soggiest Bottom, Best Brit Fit, Most Delicious Bake, and more (41:50).

Hosts: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

