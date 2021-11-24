Thanksgiving Food–Team Pairings and Week 12 Games of the Week

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 12 Wednesday-Friday by welcoming in Nora Princiotti. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Bucs-Colts and Rams-Packers, and highlight the Games That Need Games with emphasis on 49ers-Vikings. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 12 slate.
Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Guest: Nora Princiotti
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
