Thanksgiving Food–Team Pairings and Week 12 Games of the Week

The hosts preview the biggest games of the week, including the Thanksgiving matchups and a crucial 49ers-Vikings meeting on Sunday

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz, and Nora Princiotti
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 12 Wednesday-Friday by welcoming in Nora Princiotti. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Bucs-Colts and Rams-Packers, and highlight the Games That Need Games with emphasis on 49ers-Vikings. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 12 slate.

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Guest: Nora Princiotti
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

