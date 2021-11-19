 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdogs Have Been Dominating: Are There More Dog Days Ahead?

Plus, Warren and House get into how teams battling for their playoff lives could affect games and House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


Warren and Joe begin by discussing the remarkable rate that underdogs have been covering this year and why teams coming off a bye have been a little shaky (1:00). Then, they move on to Cowboys-Chiefs and break down Dallas’s defensive philosophy (10:00) before explaining why monitoring the injury report and weather forecast is essential to betting on Colts-Bills (25:00). Plus, how teams battling for their playoff lives could affect games (37:00) and House’s Exotics (1:05:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

