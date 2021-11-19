Underdogs Have Been Dominating: Are There More Dog Days Ahead?



Warren and Joe begin by discussing the remarkable rate that underdogs have been covering this year and why teams coming off a bye have been a little shaky (1:00). Then, they move on to Cowboys-Chiefs and break down Dallas’s defensive philosophy (10:00) before explaining why monitoring the injury report and weather forecast is essential to betting on Colts-Bills (25:00). Plus, how teams battling for their playoff lives could affect games (37:00) and House’s Exotics (1:05:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

