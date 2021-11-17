Which Defenses Will Stand Strong in Week 11?

Warren and Ben begin by discussing whether the Bills’ defense is legit and how the Colts should attack it (1:00). Then, they wonder whether the Eagles’ rushing attack will find success against a tough New Orleans defense (28:00) before sharing their thoughts on Packers-Vikings (43:00), Cowboys-Chiefs (49:00), and Cardinals-Seahawks (57:00). They close with a breakdown of which lines have the most value (1:05:00) and give a TNF preview (1:08:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
