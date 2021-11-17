 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which Defenses Will Stand Strong in Week 11?

Warren and Ben also share a breakdown of which lines have the most value and give a ‘TNF’ preview

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Warren and Ben begin by discussing whether the Bills’ defense is legit and how the Colts should attack it (1:00). Then, they wonder whether the Eagles’ rushing attack will find success against a tough New Orleans defense (28:00) before sharing their thoughts on Packers-Vikings (43:00), Cowboys-Chiefs (49:00), and Cardinals-Seahawks (57:00). They close with a breakdown of which lines have the most value (1:05:00) and give a TNF preview (1:08:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Gambling

The Latest

CeCe Winans’s Everlasting Love

Danyel Smith takes us all to church with none other than thee legend CeCe Winans, who discusses the power of gospel and her friendship with Whitney Houston

By Danyel Smith

Taysom Hill Was Supposed to Be the Saints’ Future. Why Is He Backing Up Trevor Siemian?

For years, Sean Payton has raved about the potential of his team’s do-everything super backup. But now the Saints need Hill more than ever—and he’s hardly even part of the game plan.

By Rodger Sherman

Radiohead’s “Creep”: The One Song They Couldn’t Escape

The Brit rockers are one of the most popular and influential bands of the past three decades, but "Creep" still stands alone in their catalog

By Rob Harvilla

The Evolution of Will Smith

After ruling Hollywood for an extended period, the 2010s saw Smith lose his Midas touch. Now, ‘King Richard’ has him more in control of the Hollywood landscape—and in the middle of Oscars season.

By Julian Kimble

Bulls Fans Enter a New Era, State of the Lakers With Dan Woike, and Stories of Revenge

Plus, Jason explains why Bulls fans can finally ditch their emotional baggage like hate and jealousy

By Jason Goff

Karyn Kusama Is Glad You’re Into ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Now

Fresh off of directing ‘Yellowjackets,’ Showtime’s acclaimed all-female survival drama, Kusama chats about ’90s music, cannibalism, and how it feels for a misunderstood masterpiece to finally get its due

By Alison Herman