 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jamie Carragher on Defending, Punditry, and Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Jamie also talks about playing different positions, and playing for Liverpool and England

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images


Jamie Carragher joins Ian, Mayowa Quadri, and Ryan Hunn to chat about playing different positions and playing for Liverpool and England (01:14). They also talk about their passages into football (16:51), stepping into punditry (22:44), the Liverpool and Arsenal rivalry, as well as look ahead to this weekend’s game at Anfield (43:43).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jamie Carragher, Mayowa Quadri, and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

The Street Profits Join ‘MackMania,’ Plus WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Preview

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford stop by to discuss their ultimate ‘Survivor Series’ teams, the current state of the Bulls and Lakers, what’s on Ford’s Spotify playlist, and Dawkins’s take on the best time to put up Christmas decorations

By Evan Mack

‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 5, With J. Smith-Cameron

Sean and Joanna discuss the fallout of the shareholder meeting and react to the Roy family’s power move

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

High Schools, Viking Feasts, and Boat Rides in Minnesota

Juliet and Callie discuss ‘The Bachelorette’ visiting Michelle’s hometown in Minnesota

By Juliet Litman

The Cinderella Wizards, AFC East Intrigue, and the ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut With Joe House, Chris Vernon, Warren Sharp, and Gus Ramsey

Plus, Bill talks Ben Simmons and the Rams’ lost to the 49ers

By Bill Simmons

Play, Watch, Listen

Justin and Micah open by discussing some advance thoughts about ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ give out their recent game and movie recommendations, and close it out by talking about their music and TV recommendations

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Is the ‘Independence Day’ Speech the Best Movie Speech Ever?

Bill Pullman joins to reflect on his career

By Kyle Brandt