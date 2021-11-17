Jamie Carragher on Defending, Punditry, and Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Jamie Carragher joins Ian, Mayowa Quadri, and Ryan Hunn to chat about playing different positions and playing for Liverpool and England (01:14). They also talk about their passages into football (16:51), stepping into punditry (22:44), the Liverpool and Arsenal rivalry, as well as look ahead to this weekend’s game at Anfield (43:43).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jamie Carragher, Mayowa Quadri, and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
