Kokrak Wins in Houston, 2022 Season Predictions, and a RSM Classic Preview



For the last episode of the year, House and Hubbard are joined by Kevin Clark to recap Jason Kokrak’s win at the Houston Open (5:37). Then they make some 2022 season predictions about which young guys are most likely to win their first major, whether Brooks Koepka or Rory McIlroy will win a major next, and much more (19:45). Then they go through some 2021 superlatives and wrap up with House and Kevin previewing the RSM Classic (45:38).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Kevin Clark

Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS