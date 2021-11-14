Is the NFL Trash? Plus, Who Is Scottie Pippen Talking to?



With the Bears idle on Sunday, Chicagoans got an opportunity to sample some NFL action they normally wouldn’t see during a typical Bears Sunday. Jason explains why the NFL in 2021 can be unwatchable (unless you’re betting on games) (0:10). As Scottie Pippen makes the rounds promoting his new book, he has said several things that have many Bulls fans (including Jason) scratching their heads. Scottie wants to be remembered as the greatest of all time. Jason poses two simple questions: “Who is Scottie Pippen talking to?” and “Who is Scottie Pippen listening to?” (17:00). Jason takes your phone calls on the Bears-less Sunday to discuss why the Blackhawks aren’t on the radar quite yet and which album would the guys have liked to be a part of during its recording process (41:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill

Subscribe: Spotify