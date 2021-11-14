 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Is the NFL Trash? Plus, Who Is Scottie Pippen Talking to?

Jason also talks Blackhawks and answers listener questions

By Jason Goff
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


With the Bears idle on Sunday, Chicagoans got an opportunity to sample some NFL action they normally wouldn’t see during a typical Bears Sunday. Jason explains why the NFL in 2021 can be unwatchable (unless you’re betting on games) (0:10). As Scottie Pippen makes the rounds promoting his new book, he has said several things that have many Bulls fans (including Jason) scratching their heads. Scottie wants to be remembered as the greatest of all time. Jason poses two simple questions: “Who is Scottie Pippen talking to?” and “Who is Scottie Pippen listening to?” (17:00). Jason takes your phone calls on the Bears-less Sunday to discuss why the Blackhawks aren’t on the radar quite yet and which album would the guys have liked to be a part of during its recording process (41:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

‘Succession’ S3E5: “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Chris and Andy analyze Logan and Shiv’s relationship

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The World’s Angriest Vegetables: Breaking Down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’

The shareholder meeting has finally arrived. Unfortunately, Logan forgot to take his UTI medication.

By Miles Surrey

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Nora and Nathan talk about how successful Taylor Swift’s re-records have been so far and some of the differences between the old versions of her songs and new

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Holloway Wins a War, Yair Gets Respect, and Herb Dean Falters Again

After another crazy night of fights, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Greenroom to react to the featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Bob Costas on Baseball and Broadcasting

Larry also weighs in on the infrastructure bill, unnecessary racism in political commentary, and how Darwin influences our points of view

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Ben Simmons Saga, Tom Thibodeau Benching His Starters, and the Evolution of Physicality

Verno and KOC also touch on the Pacers-Jazz game that resulted in four ejections and discuss a side effect of the higher level of physicality in the game

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor