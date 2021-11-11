 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bulls Better Buckle Up for This West Coast Trip

Plus, WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

By Jason Goff
Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jason opens with the news that Nikola Vucevic will miss time after a positive COVID test and explains why the Bulls might have to just hang on and hope for the best during their upcoming West Coast swing (00:30). Next, he chats with Kahleah Copper of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky about her Finals MVP, how her career brought her to Chicago, what she’s learned from Candace Parker, and more (19:18). Finally, he closes it out with some voicemails on the Bulls and whether Bears fans should get their hopes up after Justin Fields’s performance on Monday Night Football (43:24).

We always want to hear from you! Leave Jason a message on the Listener Line at 773-359-3103.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Kahleah Copper
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill

Subscribe: Spotify

