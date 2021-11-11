The Bulls Better Buckle Up for This West Coast Trip

Jason opens with the news that Nikola Vucevic will miss time after a positive COVID test and explains why the Bulls might have to just hang on and hope for the best during their upcoming West Coast swing (00:30). Next, he chats with Kahleah Copper of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky about her Finals MVP, how her career brought her to Chicago, what she’s learned from Candace Parker, and more (19:18). Finally, he closes it out with some voicemails on the Bulls and whether Bears fans should get their hopes up after Justin Fields’s performance on Monday Night Football (43:24).

