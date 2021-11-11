NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joins Slow News Day to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s future with the Packers, share some of this most stressful experiences while reporting stories, defend his golf game, and more.
Filed under:
Aaron Rodgers’s Future With the Packers, With Ian Rapoport
Ian also dishes on his golf game and the most stressful experiences he’s had while reporting stories
Share this story
The Latest
The Hits—and Major Misses—of ‘Eternals’
Chris and Andy talk about the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe before getting into the latest installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Eternals’
Pork and Shrimp Are Best Friends
Dave and Chris welcome back chef Diep Tran to celebrate the treasured elixir that is Red Boat Fish Sauce before embarking on a whirlwind survey of their all-time favorite potluck play—Vietnamese summer rolls
Disaster Strikes for Leon Edwards, Betting Big on Holloway, and a Greenroom Feel-Good Story
Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the cancellation of the Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight
Midseason Awards
Mal and Nora discuss their MVPs and Rookies of the Year so far
Kevin Owens’s Heel Turn and ‘Full Gear’ Preview
Plus David and Kaz open the show discussing the beef between Lince Dorado and the father of superfan Izzy
The Scottie Barnes Revolution Is Under Way in Toronto
After their worst season in a decade snapped a seven-year playoff streak, the Raptors could be right back in the mix with the emergence of the no. 4 pick