Aaron Rodgers’s Future With the Packers, With Ian Rapoport

Ian also dishes on his golf game and the most stressful experiences he’s had while reporting stories

By Kevin Clark

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joins Slow News Day to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s future with the Packers, share some of this most stressful experiences while reporting stories, defend his golf game, and more.

